Azerbaijan sends new shipment of electrical equipment as humanitarian aid to Ukraine - PHOTO

Azerbaijan has dispatched the first batch of its latest humanitarian aid shipment to Ukraine, consisting of electrical equipment. The cargo departed today from the Sumgayit Technologies Park in line with the presidential decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev on August 11, 2025, and coordinated by the Ministry of Energy.

The shipment includes nearly 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, along with 25 generators and seven transformer sets. This equipment is being sent to help restore stable electricity supply to regions of Ukraine affected by the ongoing war. The first batch was sent in a convoy of 10 trucks, with the total aid package valued at $2 million. The next batch is expected to be delivered in the coming days, based on Ukraine’s requests, News.Az reports, citing The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has previously provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance related to electricity supply. Taking into account the ongoing conflict, Azerbaijan’s total humanitarian aid to Ukraine — including support for reconstruction and recovery — has now exceeded $44 million.

