Azerbaijan and US discuss prospects for development of military education

Azerbaijan's Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov has visited the US National Defense University as part of his visit to the United States of America, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Having familiarized himself with the university, Lieutenant General R. Tahirov met with the 17th President of the National Defense University (NDU) of the USA, Lieutenant General Michael T. Plehn.

The sides exchanged views on the study of the US military education system and NDU's experience in this field. Lieutenant General R. Tahirov gave detailed information about the newly established National Defense University in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the field of military education as well as other issues of mutual interest.

