Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss national earth remote sensing space system

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are in talks to establish a national space system for Earth remote sensing, News.Az reports.

According to Uzbekcosmos, the talks unfolded at the International Congress of Astronautics in Milan, Italy.“Important recommendations and mutually beneficial proposals for the creation of a national space system of Earth remote sensing in cooperation with Azerbaijan's space agency [Azerkosmos] were studied,” the information reads.Azercosmos aims to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of research and development activities and major global projects, cooperating with international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local know-how.The goal of Azercosmos is to create a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the successor to Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company, the inaugural satellite operator in the Caucasus region, wholly owned by the Government of Azerbaijan. The company offers internet and television services to clients across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia via the telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1. Azercosmos offers satellite imaging and geoinformation services through the Earth Observation satellite Azersky.

