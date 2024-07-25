Azerbaijan announces plan to export green energy to Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to export green energy to Serbia in the foreseeable future, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population announced on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Minister Babayev highlighted the importance of creating green corridors as one of the top priorities for Azerbaijan.“Azerbaijan’s green energy potential is estimated at more than 150 GW. The country aims to ensure green energy exports to Europe,” he added.

