Azerbaijan announces rewards for local winning athletes and their coaches at 3rd Youth Olympic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to institute rewards for Azerbaijan`s winning athletes and their coaches at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Under the presidential order, gold will get athletes AZN50,000 and their coaches AZN25,000; silver winners and their coaches will receive AZN30,000 and AZN15,000 respectively; while bronze winners will be given AZN20,000, with their coaches taking AZN10,000.

Azerbaijani medal winners and their coaches will also be rewarded by the National Olympic Committee.

Under the order of the president of the National Olympic Committee, gold winners and their coaches are offered AZN25,000 and AZN12,500 respectively; silver winners will receive AZN15,000 and their coaches will be paid AZN7,500; those who win a bronze medal will get AZN10,000, earning their coaches AZN5,000.

News.Az

News.Az