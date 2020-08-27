Azerbaijan announces start date for school year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The school year in Azerbaijan will start on September 15 under special conditions, said Education Minister Emin Amrullayev.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, the minister noted that the epidemiological situation will be taken into account regardless of the form in which training will be resumed.

"We must make the right decisions, taking into account the conditions for the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," Amrullayev added.

News.Az