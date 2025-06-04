Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan announces U17 European Championships wrestling team

Azerbaijan announces U17 European Championships wrestling team

Azerbaijan’s U17 wrestlers are preparing to compete in the European Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Skopje, North Macedonia, starting on June 9.

The national team will be represented by ten Greco-Roman wrestlers, seven female wrestlers, and ten freestyle wrestlers, News.Az reports.

The championships will run through June 15.


