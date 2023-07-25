Azerbaijan: Another group of former IDPs returns to Lachin

Azerbaijan: Another group of former IDPs returns to Lachin

Azerbaijan: Another group of former IDPs returns to Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan’s Lachin continues, News.Az reports.

On July 25, 19 more families, that is 89 people, experienced the joy of returning to their native lands.

The residents of Lachin were told that all the necessary conditions for life have been created in the city, the houses have been restored in accordance with modern standards while preserving the historical architectural style.

The families who returned to Lachin were settled in the houses where they once lived and which were restored or reconstructed.

News.Az