Azerbaijan: Another meeting with Garabagh’s Armenian residents held in Yevlakh

Another meeting with the Armenian residents of Garabagh took place in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh on Friday.

The central government of Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on the issues of reintegration of the Armenian population of Garabagh, restoration of infrastructure and organization of its activities based on the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The first negotiations after the local anti-terrorist measures were held in the city of Yevlakh on September 21, while the second meeting was held in Khojaly.

