Azerbaijan appoints new adviser to health minister

Azerbaijan has appointed a new adviser to the health minister, News.az reports.

By order of Minister Teymur Musayev, Rufat Hajialibayov has been appointed as the Azerbaijani Health Minister's new adviser on digitalization.

Earlier, Hajialibayov worked at senior positions in HP, Microsoft and SAP international companies.

He has 25 years of continuous experience in the field of information technology.

