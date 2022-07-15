Azerbaijan appoints new head of State Service for Special Communications and Information Security

Azerbaijan appoints new head of State Service for Special Communications and Information Security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on dismissal of Ilgar Musayev from the post of deputy head of the country’s State Security Service, News.Az reports.

The order has come into force from the date of signing.

Under another presidential order, Ilgar Musayev was appointed head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan.

News.Az