Azerbaijan appoints permanent representative to UNESCO

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday signed an order on the appointment of Elman Abdullayev as the country’s permanent representative to UNESCO.

In accordance with other orders of the president, Abdullayev was recalled from his post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, and Rwanda, as well as from the post of Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the African Union and the UN Office in Nairobi.


