Azerbaijan approves MoU on energy cooperation with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China" signed in Beijing on October 17, 2023, was approved.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order in this regard.

According to the Order, after the Memorandum of Understanding enters into force, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan should send a notification to the Government of the People's Republic of China that the domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding have been completed.

News.Az