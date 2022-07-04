Azerbaijani President approves new budget of State Social Protection and Unemployment Insurance Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022", News.az reports.

According to the law, revenues and expenses of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund will amount to 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion), which is 299.5 million manat ($176.18 million) or 5.6 percent more than the approved figure.

Revenues and expenses of the Unemployment Insurance Fund will amount to 181,400,000 manat ($106.71 million), which is 1,000,000 million manat ($588,235.29) or 0.6 percent more than the approved figure.

News.az

