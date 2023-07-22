Azerbaijan approves rules for ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved "Rules for ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure in the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Rules for the structure, creation, and maintenance of the registry of critical information infrastructure objects", Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decision regarding this on July 19, 2023, News.az reports.

The new Decision defines the rules for ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure in the Republic of Azerbaijan, including general requirements for the security of critical information infrastructure and requirements for the cyber security service provider, its staff, technological resources, and operational processes.

The above-mentioned Decision also determines the legal, organizational, and technological bases of the structure, creation, and maintenance of the registry of critical information infrastructure objects are defined.

The registry is an information system intended for the implementation of information processes related to critical information infrastructure objects, as well as for the purpose of ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure, including planning and implementing measures related to the implementation of the fight against cyber threats.

The State Security Service, which ensures the organization and maintenance of the registry, and the operator of the registry is the Center for Cyber Security Operations of the State Security Service.

It should be noted that the State Security Service carries out the tasks of a competent institution in the field of security of critical information infrastructure, as well as combating cyber threats.

