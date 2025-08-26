Azerbaijan highlights growing trade ties with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States has been steadily increasing over the years, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday.

Minister Jabbarov made the remarks at a special Cabinet of Ministers session focused on the outcomes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that in 2024, the volume of mutual trade reached $1.7 billion, representing a 94% increase compared to 2023. Of this, $1.6 billion was imports from the United States, while $135 million was Azerbaijani exports to the country.

“Azerbaijan remains an attractive destination for American investment. In the fields of agriculture, industry, transport, construction, and trade, 300 companies with American capital are registered,” the minister said.

Minister Jabbarov added that the meetings held in the United States will create opportunities to further enhance the economic potential of both countries.

News.Az