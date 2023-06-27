Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day celebrated in Berlin (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Berlin-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center hosted an event to mark the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The event was attended by high-ranking representatives from German state institutions, foreign ambassadors, media representatives, scientific and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities in Germany, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Berlin told News.Az.

The event was declared open after the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany were sounded.

The event then featured a video dedicated to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Delivering a speech at the event, Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany, spoke about the glorious path of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which was established 105 years ago. He noted that the establishment of the national army was one of the first and most important steps taken by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The ambassador pointed out that the Azerbaijani Army gained strength during the presidency of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. He also stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, liberated the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Colonel Ahmad Gafarov, Azerbaijan’s military attaché in Germany, highlighted the Azerbaijani Army’s contributions to international peace and security, as well as the cooperation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in international and bilateral formats.

Later on, the event continued with a musical program.

News.Az