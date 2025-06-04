Azerbaijan, Armenia continue talks on missing persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another meeting has been held between the representatives of the state commissions on missing persons of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties discussed humanitarian issues related to clarifying the fate of persons who went missing during the conflict, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting also addressed the possibilities for information exchange and coordination of search efforts.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue in the humanitarian sphere and expressed readiness for future contacts in the interest of the families of the missing persons.

News.Az