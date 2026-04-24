Heads of Iran’s three branches reject Trump’s claims of internal divisions

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The heads of Iran’s executive, legislative and judicial branches have jointly responded to US President Donald Trump, rejecting his remarks about alleged “divisions between extremists and moderates” in Iran as unwarranted provocations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei took to social media on Thursday to deliver what they described as a strong message to Trump, emphasising national unity and defiance, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

In their statements, they dismissed the US president’s classification of Iranian officials as extremists and moderates, asserting that all citizens in Iran identify as “Iranians” and “revolutionaries”.

“In Iran there are no ‘hardliners’ or ‘moderates’. We are all Iranians and revolutionaries. With ironclad unity of nation and state and obedience to the Supreme Leader, we will make the aggressor regret,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

The president added: “One God, one nation, one leader, one path; victory for Iran, dearer than life.”

Speaker Qalibaf released a similar statement in what appeared to be a coordinated effort to demonstrate unity across Iran’s three branches of power.

The judiciary chief echoed the same view, using stronger language.

“The despicable US president should know that terms like ‘hardliner’ and ‘moderate’ are meaningless constructs in Western political discourse. In Iran, all groups stand united in full alignment with the Supreme Leader,” he wrote.

The latest development came after Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire in the war against Iran, claiming the move was partly “based on the fact that the government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so”.

News.Az