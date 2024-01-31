Azerbaijan, Armenia hold border delimitation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Commissions on delimitation and demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has kicked off.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the meeting is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and the Armenian delegation – by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, News.Az reports.

The meeting is being held on the Ijevan-Gazakh border.

The last meeting took place on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on November 30, 2023.

