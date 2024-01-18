Azerbaijan, Armenia made significant progress in negotiations over past year - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia have made significant progress in negotiations over the past year, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on January 18, News.az reports.

"We welcome the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries and hope they will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes such sovereignty and territorial integrity, the sooner the better. The parties have made significant progress over the past year, and we encourage them to maintain momentum building on past negotiations and conclude an agreement," he said.

News.Az