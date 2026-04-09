Türkiye and Azerbaijan maintain balanced approach to Iran crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Ahmet Sağlam is a specialist in business development, sales and marketing, B2B collaboration, and corporate communication. Most recently, he served as Business Development and International Relations Coordinator at the Hacettepe University Technology Development Zone. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of News.Az.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan, along with other Turkic states, are generally acting in accordance with international law, religious solidarity, and the principles of good neighbourly relations in the context of the Iran–Israel conflict. In this regard, any criticism should be objective and well-grounded.

Each country is viewed through the lens of its own capital: Türkiye from Ankara, Azerbaijan from Baku, and Kazakhstan from Astana. This illustrates that state decisions are primarily shaped by national interests.

These countries may adjust their relations in line with their strategic priorities. This does not mean that, for example, participation in a union similar to the European Union obliges them to adopt identical positions. States ultimately act on the basis of their own interests.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the Iranian embassy to express condolences following the attack on Iran’s religious leadership and also sent humanitarian aid. This can be seen as an example of Azerbaijan’s balanced and humanitarian approach.

Source: Azertag

At the same time, meetings between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Iranian president indicate that regional actors are prioritising stability rather than taking sides.

Azerbaijan is also seeking to maintain its relations with Iran within the framework of good neighbourly principles. However, certain incidents, such as damage to civilian facilities, naturally prompt reactions from official Baku.

When assessing Azerbaijan’s position, its historical experience must also be taken into account. The Karabakh conflict and years of occupation have left deep scars on the country. In particular, events such as the Khojaly massacre remain an integral part of the collective memory.

At the same time, perceptions that Iran provided indirect support to Armenia during that period have created a degree of sensitivity within Azerbaijani society. These factors continue to influence Azerbaijan’s approach to regional developments.

State behaviour can, to some extent, be compared to human behaviour. Prolonged tension and accumulated pressure can eventually lead to a response. Therefore, Azerbaijan’s actions should be evaluated not only in light of current developments, but also through historical and psychological factors.

Nevertheless, Azerbaijan generally seeks to act in accordance with international law and continues its humanitarian efforts. According to recent information, the country plans to send additional humanitarian assistance to Iran, while diplomatic contacts remain ongoing.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az