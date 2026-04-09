Kia lowers EV target, plans humanoid robots by 2029

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Kia Corporation announced on Thursday that it now aims to sell 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, down roughly 20% from its previous target of 1.26 million units set last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The adjustment reflects weaker EV demand and the effects of the U.S. ending EV subsidies last year.

The automaker also revised its total vehicle sales goal, targeting 4.13 million units by 2030, slightly lower than the previous forecast of 4.19 million.

In addition, Kia revealed plans to introduce Atlas humanoid robots, developed by Boston Dynamics, at its Georgia manufacturing facility starting in 2029, according to investor presentation slides.

News.Az