Lightning hits jet after takeoff: LOT flight forced into dramatic return

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A LOT Polish Airlines passenger aircraft was forced to return to Warsaw shortly after departure following a lightning strike during climb, aviation sources report.

The Embraer ERJ-190, operating flight LO-135 from Warsaw to Istanbul, had just taken off from runway 29 and was climbing through 12,000 feet when it was struck by lightning, News.Az reports, citing The Aviation Herald.

Following the incident, the crew halted the climb and opted to return to the departure airport as a precaution.

According to reports, the aircraft entered a holding pattern to burn off excess fuel, with the landing gear extended, before making a safe landing on runway 33 approximately one hour after departure.

The airline confirmed that the return was due to a lightning strike. No injuries among passengers or crew have been reported.

News.Az