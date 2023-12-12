Azerbaijan Army holds events to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of December 12, the commemoration day of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, a series of events were held in Army Corps, formations, military units, Combined Arms Army, and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, according to the order of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Based on the plan, socio-political training classes, educational events about the glorious life and activities of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev were held in the military units, and other activities were carried out.

At the events held with the participation of the military personnel and public representatives, the memory of the National Leader and the heroic sons, who became martyrs for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers at the events highlighted the glorious life path and multifaceted activities of the Great Leader, work done by him in the economic, political, military, social, cultural, and other fields of Azerbaijan during his presidency, and gratefully recalled the steps taken by the world-renowned politician.

It was emphasized once again that the foundation for Azerbaijan's sustainable development has been laid, and the army development has been done on a legal basis thanks to the extensive state experience and wisdom of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was noted today, as in other areas, the political line of the Great Leader in the field of army development is successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

After the speeches, the creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center presented literary-artistic compositions.





