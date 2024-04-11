Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on Ramadan holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov a series of events on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday were held in types of troops, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

During the events, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

Speakers at the events conveyed the Azerbaijan Defense Minister’s congratulations on Ramadan holiday to the military personnel. The preservation of historical roots, national-cultural values, traditions of Azerbaijani people even in the most difficult periods was emphasized. It was also highlighted that the Ramadan holiday, which is a symbol of spiritual unity, solidarity, equality of the world’s Muslims, is solemnly celebrated throughout the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Concert programs with the participation of the teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov were presented, and a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service was awarded at the festive events.

As part of the events, military personnel visited the graves of Shehids, met with the families of Shehids and the wounded, enquired about their concerns and wishes, as well as presented holiday gifts.

At the meetings, it was noted that Azerbaijani state always pays tribute to the memory of Shehids. It was also emphasized that thanks to the attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, necessary work on solving concerns and problems of Shehids’ families and relatives is done.

News.Az