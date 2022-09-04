Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar and Lachin directions were subjected to fire

Starting from the afternoon of September 3rd to the morning of September 4th, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Basarkechar, Gorus and Garakilsa regions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Adequate retaliatory measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

