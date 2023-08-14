Azerbaijan Army positions in Sadarak and Kalbajar directions were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14 Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region and Arazdayan settlement of the Davali region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the directions of Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region and Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

News.Az