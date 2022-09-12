Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 11 in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Jil settlement of Chambarak region and Khanazakh settlement of Gorus region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of Novoivanovka settlement of Gadabay region and Husulu settlement of Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghgaya settlement of the Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az