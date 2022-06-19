Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to intensive fire in the Kalbajar direction

On the evening of June 18, and on the night of June 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Zarkand and Yukhari Shorzha  settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using large-caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim, Barmagbina and Zivel settlements of the Kalbajar region, Ministry of Defence told News.az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.


