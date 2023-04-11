Azerbaijan Army's servicemen became Shehids and wounded as a result of Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

As a result of the provocation committed by the opposing side, the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen became Shehids and were wounded.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az