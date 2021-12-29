Azerbaijan assisted almost 80 countries to date - Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, Azerbaijan has provided assistance to almost 80 countries and three international organizations, the Foreign Ministry said in a newsletter on the results of the year 2021, News.Az reports.

In 2021, the Azerbaijani government provided humanitarian assistance to Indonesia, Croatia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), said the newsletter.

The Azerbaijani government also sent COVID-19 vaccines to Burkina Faso through the Organization of Turkic States this year.

Besides, humanitarian campaigns were organized in Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire and Niger within the framework of the “Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness” (AFAB) project conducted by the Islamic Development Bank in African nations.

“Thanks to the grant programs launched for citizens of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, 40 students from 37 countries got an opportunity to receive higher education in Azerbaijan this year,” the newsletter added.

News.Az