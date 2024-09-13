Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing ties with China: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations with China, Xinhua quoted Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as saying.

He noted that the two countries have upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, and cooperation between the two sides is constantly expanding.Hajiyev told Xinhua that China is a true friend. China's development, especially its technological development, has made a lot of contributions not only to itself, but also to the world and the "global south". Chinese culture has a long history and is worth learning.He also mentioned that Azerbaijan officially announced a one-year unilateral visa-free policy for Chinese citizens at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in July 2024, and welcomed more Chinese citizens to travel to Azerbaijan.

News.Az