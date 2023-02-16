Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to development of ties with Lithuania - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania have good traditions, and we attach a particular importance to the development of these ties,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter of congratulations to Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, News.Az reports.

“I keep the best memories of our meeting held with you in Davos last month and exchange of opinions. I think that currently, there are good opportunities to expand the relations between our countries and define new avenues for our collaboration in various areas.

I believe that the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian relations and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to evolve and strengthen both bilaterally, and within the European Union.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Lithuania,” the head of state said in his message.

News.Az