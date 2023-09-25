Azerbaijan attends 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in Islamic World

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani delegation led Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has visited Doha, Qatar to participate in the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World under the theme “Toward renewing cultural action in the Islamic world”, News.Az reports.

The two-day conference will discuss the main principles of cultural policy and indicators of sustainable development, mechanisms for developing the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" program, and the expansion of joint cultural activities in combating the illegal trafficking of cultural heritage.

The conference will also review the nomination document submitted by Azerbaijan to declare the city of Shusha, the cradle of art and culture of Azerbaijan, as the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" for 2024, as well as the speech and presentation about Shusha.

News.Az