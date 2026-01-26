Azerbaijan, Bahrain parliaments sign cooperation MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Bahrain have taken a new step toward strengthening parliamentary cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between their legislative bodies.

The document was signed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova particularly emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding. She noted that this document will make a significant contribution to elevating inter-parliamentary relations to a new stage, including the expansion of cooperation between parliamentary committees, friendship groups, parliamentary administrations, and within the framework of international organizations.

