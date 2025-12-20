Azerbaijan, Montenegro ink MoU on consular cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Consular Affairs.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimović, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The document aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the consular field and enhance services provided to citizens.

News.Az