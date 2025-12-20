Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Montenegro ink MoU on consular cooperation

Azerbaijan, Montenegro ink MoU on consular cooperation
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Consular Affairs.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimović, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The document aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the consular field and enhance services provided to citizens.


