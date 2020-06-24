Azerbaijan, Bangladesh discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen.

Touching upon the current global situation, the ministers exchanged their views on the measures taken by the countries in the framework of fighting COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the importance of mutual support and solidarity in this regard, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Exchanging their views on bilateral cooperative relations, the sides noted with satisfaction the existing political relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh. The sides also discussed the bilateral economic-trade relations and stressed the necessity of exploring the possibilities of further enhancing these relations in the future.

The sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation within the international organizations and agreed to continue the existing cooperation in the future.

News.Az