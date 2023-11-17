Azerbaijan beat Sweden 3-0 at UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan upset the predictions by securing a 3-0 win over Sweden at the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying in Baku, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan's captain Emin Mahmudov shone in Thursday night's win against Sweden and scored two goals. The last came in the 89th minute, when he set up the goalkeeper with a shot from half the field.

Renat Dadashov scored Azerbaijan`s another goal.

The victory was Azerbaijan`s second in the European Championship qualifiers. They are in fourth place, behind Sweden due to a worse goal difference, going into the final round.

News.Az