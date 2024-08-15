Azerbaijan becomes a refuge for over 1.5 million Russian and Ukrainian citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

From March 2022 to July 2024, 1,535,889 Russian and Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Azerbaijan. According to News.Az, citing the State Committee on Statistics , the majority of the migration flow consisted of Russian citizens, with a sharp increase in arrivals observed last year.

The data shows that from March to December 2022, 397,005 Russians and 24,609 Ukrainians entered the country. The following year, the flow of migrants from Russia significantly increased by more than 200,000 people, reaching 624,753 citizens. During the same period, 31,267 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Azerbaijan.In the first seven months of the current year, Azerbaijan received an additional 438,066 Russian citizens and 20,189 Ukrainian citizens.It is important to note that the sharp increase in migration flow is due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. Since the start of the conflict, many citizens of both countries have sought refuge and opportunities for life outside the war zone, with Azerbaijan becoming one of the key destinations for relocation.These data demonstrate that Azerbaijan continues to be an attractive destination for citizens of CIS countries, particularly amid crises and instability in their home nations.

