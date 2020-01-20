Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan becomes Georgia's leading export partner for last year

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan becomes Georgia's leading export partner for last year

Last year Georgia exported products worth $ 498 million 709.4 thousand to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the annual report of Georgian National Statistics Office.

In the reporting year, Azerbaijan's share made 13.2% of the total exports of the neighboring country. Thus, Azerbaijan was Georgia's first major export partner in 2019.

Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan dropped 0.7% over a year earlier. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      