Azerbaijan becomes Georgia's leading export partner for last year

Last year Georgia exported products worth $ 498 million 709.4 thousand to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the annual report of Georgian National Statistics Office.

In the reporting year, Azerbaijan's share made 13.2% of the total exports of the neighboring country. Thus, Azerbaijan was Georgia's first major export partner in 2019.

Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan dropped 0.7% over a year earlier.

