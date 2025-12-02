Azerbaijan becomes host of ECO Green Energy Center

The agreement was inked on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan by Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy, and Aysel Yagubova, the Executive Director of ECO Clean Energy Center (CECECO), News.Az reports, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

The agreement defines the legal status, privileges, and responsibilities of the Center in accordance with its Charter, regulating the relations between the Center and the host country to ensure the efficient implementation of its functions and tasks.

The Clean Energy Center plays a vital role as an important platform for promoting and coordinating sustainable energy, energy transition and energy efficiency projects at the national and regional levels. The Center's activities will create additional opportunities for national and regional green energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as strengthen the country’s role in regional energy processes, including establishing energy connections with Central Asia.

The Clean Energy Center’s location in Baku is a clear indicator of Azerbaijan's commitment to the transition to clean and green energy in the ECO format, as well as its contribution to regional cooperation in this area.

During the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, held in Ashgabat on 27 November 2021, the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center was adopted, and Azerbaijan was selected as the host country for the Center.