Azerbaijan becomes third largest gas supplier of Turkey in February 2020

Azerbaijan exported 859 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in February 2020, becoming the country`s third largest gas supplier after Russia and the US.

According to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) report, Turkey imported 1.804 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in January-February of the current year.

Azerbaijan exported 9,593 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey last year.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). Commissioned at the end of 2006 the South Caucasus Pipeline currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline is part of the Shah Deniz Full Field Development project.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP, operator (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), TPAO (19 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent).

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (51 percent), SOCAR Turkey (7 percent), Botas (30 percent), and BP (12 percent).

