Azerbaijan begins to manufacture tactical missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mass of the missile's 203 mm-calibre warhead is 50 kilograms

Azerbaijan has begun to manufacture tactical missiles, Trend reports.

An experimental missile manufactured by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry has been demonstrated at the third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018.

The mass of the missile's 203 mm-calibre warhead is 50 kilograms.

The range of the tactical missile is 10,000-50,000 meters, length - 2.4 meters and the weight is 250 kilograms.

The third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018 started at the Baku Expo Center on September 25.

This year, 224 companies from 29 countries are taking part in ADEX.

In total, companies, delegations and guests from 44 countries have joined ADEX 2018.

Modern weapons and equipment are demonstrated at the exhibition's pavilions.

News.Az

News.Az