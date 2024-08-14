Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Belarus explore expansion of cooperation

Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Nazaruk and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belarus Maharram Aliyev have affirmed the strategic nature of the cooperation between their two countries.

"The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan, the schedule of bilateral contacts for the near future," the Belarus Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.


