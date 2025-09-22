Azerbaijan, Belarus explore prospects for expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Monday held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Major General Pavel Muraveiko.

Valiyev is paying a working visit to Belarus, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

During one-on-one and expanded-format meetings, the sides engaged in discussions regarding the prospects of further expansion and progress of bilateral military cooperation, as well as regional security affairs.

The sides also had a detailed exchange of views on topics of common interest.

