Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss military cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by the chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s Military Cooperation Department is visiting Uzbekistan participate in staff talks on military cooperation prospects.

The meeting, held in Tashkent with the participation of a large delegation from relevant departments of both countries, discussed the current state and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as the draft bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Chimgan mountain training center.

After getting acquainted with the center, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the graduation ceremony of the Mountain Warrior Course, involving a group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az