Azerbaijan, Belarus mull bilateral ties in defense sphere

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed the prospects of development of bilateral relations in the defense sphere, Trend reports.

The discussion was held in the meeting of Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov with newly appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador Latif Gandilov, says a message posted on the website of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current state of cooperation and exchanged views on opportunities of development of bilateral relations in the defense sphere.

