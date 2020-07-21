Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $122 million

Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $122 million in the first six months of 2020, according to the Belarusian National Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $56,4 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $65,7 million in January-June of this year.

The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries exceeded $227 million last year, which is almost $23 million more than in 2018.


