Azerbaijan believes in institutions built upon universal human values: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan places trust in institutions built upon universal human values, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on "War and Peace: The Return of Realpolitik", held as part of the the 11th Global Baku Forum.

“Global challenges have not emerged suddenly; rather, they have evolved over decades. There are specific reasons to come to this conclusion. While we place our trust in institutions built upon universal human values, I am of the opinion that this alone may not suffice,” he said.

The top diplomat stated that these organizations, first and foremost, must change themselves.

“The situation is becoming tragic. Today's world is facing even greater challenges, and they are not limited to just confrontations,” he added.

News.Az